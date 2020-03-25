6721 E MCDOWELL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Don't miss out on this South Scottsdale Gem. Just minutes to Papago Mountain, Sky Harbor Airport, ASU, Old town, PHX Zoo, Botanical Gardens, and 202/101 freeways, this Modernly updated condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, travertine and wood laminate flooring throughout, highly upgraded bathrooms, and newly rebuilt Master bedroom and newly installed lighting round out this beauty!!Community amenities include well-tended grounds, covered resident parking, heated resort-style pool, bbq area & tiki oasis clubhouse.Dont miss out on this rare opportunity Turn on one of the few two bedroom two bath in this beautiful community!!