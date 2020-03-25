All apartments in Scottsdale
6721 E MCDOWELL Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:30 AM

6721 E MCDOWELL Road

6721 East Mcdowell Road · (602) 571-1910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6721 East Mcdowell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A316 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Don't miss out on this South Scottsdale Gem. Just minutes to Papago Mountain, Sky Harbor Airport, ASU, Old town, PHX Zoo, Botanical Gardens, and 202/101 freeways, this Modernly updated condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, travertine and wood laminate flooring throughout, highly upgraded bathrooms, and newly rebuilt Master bedroom and newly installed lighting round out this beauty!!Community amenities include well-tended grounds, covered resident parking, heated resort-style pool, bbq area & tiki oasis clubhouse.Dont miss out on this rare opportunity Turn on one of the few two bedroom two bath in this beautiful community!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 E MCDOWELL Road have any available units?
6721 E MCDOWELL Road has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6721 E MCDOWELL Road have?
Some of 6721 E MCDOWELL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6721 E MCDOWELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
6721 E MCDOWELL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 E MCDOWELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 6721 E MCDOWELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6721 E MCDOWELL Road offer parking?
Yes, 6721 E MCDOWELL Road does offer parking.
Does 6721 E MCDOWELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6721 E MCDOWELL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 E MCDOWELL Road have a pool?
Yes, 6721 E MCDOWELL Road has a pool.
Does 6721 E MCDOWELL Road have accessible units?
No, 6721 E MCDOWELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 E MCDOWELL Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6721 E MCDOWELL Road does not have units with dishwashers.
