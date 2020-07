Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Located in highly desirable South Scottsdale. This house is a remodeled gem. Featuring granit counter tops, upgraded flooring, remodeled bathrooms, stainless steal appliances, new gates in front and much more to make this your new place to call home. Minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, Downtown Tempe, ASU, Skysong and all of the revitalization in this fantastic area.