All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:42 PM

6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive

6593 East Evening Glow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6593 East Evening Glow Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You are not renting just a home, you are renting into a great community. Home! An exceptionally well designed kitchen that features: Viking professional range with range hood/vent, Sub Zero refrigerators w cabinet drawer/freezer and veggie/meat & drinks storage. The expanded granite counter work-space serves as a multifunctional ''hostess bar''. Wood flooring and deco paints add to the comfort of this home. N/S lot borders expansive natural area. Two covered patios BBQ counter, a remarkable water feature complimented by an expanded patio and landscaping completes a magnificent setting. The Aurora's layout is a favorite because the guest bedrooms are separate from the master but near the kitchen and family room. It's charming and gracious for host/hostess and guests. Move in read

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive have any available units?
6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive have?
Some of 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive offers parking.
Does 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive have a pool?
No, 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6593 E EVENING GLOW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College