Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:19 PM

6579 E Sleepy Owl Way

6579 East Sleepy Owl Way · (602) 312-8848
Location

6579 East Sleepy Owl Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1771 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Enjoy the Terravita Lifestyle in this sensational Vaga Model. This beautiful two Bedroom Home invites you to a wonderful Vacation Experience and leaves nothing to wish for. Enjoy the Arizona Sunsets on the cozy Patio with built-in Barbeque and Fireplace.The exclusive Terravita Community offers world class Amenities including eight Miles of great walking and biking Trails amidst the Mountain Views, athletic Diversions, fine and casual Dining, Olympic sized Community Pool, Tennis Courts and Golf Course. The Terravita Club Membership is transferable for you to enjoy the Benefits of a 24 hour Guard gated Community, including Community Patrol Services. The Experience here will give you a true Feel for all that is the AZ Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way have any available units?
6579 E Sleepy Owl Way has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way have?
Some of 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way currently offering any rent specials?
6579 E Sleepy Owl Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way pet-friendly?
No, 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way offer parking?
No, 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way does not offer parking.
Does 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way have a pool?
Yes, 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way has a pool.
Does 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way have accessible units?
No, 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6579 E Sleepy Owl Way has units with dishwashers.
