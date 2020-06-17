6579 E Sleepy Owl Way

Amenities

Enjoy the Terravita Lifestyle in this sensational Vaga Model. This beautiful two Bedroom Home invites you to a wonderful Vacation Experience and leaves nothing to wish for. Enjoy the Arizona Sunsets on the cozy Patio with built-in Barbeque and Fireplace.The exclusive Terravita Community offers world class Amenities including eight Miles of great walking and biking Trails amidst the Mountain Views, athletic Diversions, fine and casual Dining, Olympic sized Community Pool, Tennis Courts and Golf Course. The Terravita Club Membership is transferable for you to enjoy the Benefits of a 24 hour Guard gated Community, including Community Patrol Services. The Experience here will give you a true Feel for all that is the AZ Lifestyle!