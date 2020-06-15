6579 E Amber Sun Drive

Amenities

This beautiful South facing Home with Golf Course Views of the 2nd Fairway is your ideal Vacation Retreat close to the Terravita Clubhouse. The Arcus Model with Bonus Room is upgraded to accommodate Guests with Mobility Challenges. Handrails, Ramps, extra large Hallways and Master Bathroom with roll-in Shower make this Home easy to live in. Scooter, Wheelchair and other helpful Devices can be used by the Renter. Come and enjoy the Terravita Lifestyle with Six Tennis Courts, Golf Course, Olympic sized Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, Restaurant, 8 Miles of Walking Trails and much more.