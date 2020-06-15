All apartments in Scottsdale
6579 E Amber Sun Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6579 E Amber Sun Drive

6579 East Amber Sun Drive · (602) 312-8848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6579 East Amber Sun Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2451 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
This beautiful South facing Home with Golf Course Views of the 2nd Fairway is your ideal Vacation Retreat close to the Terravita Clubhouse. The Arcus Model with Bonus Room is upgraded to accommodate Guests with Mobility Challenges. Handrails, Ramps, extra large Hallways and Master Bathroom with roll-in Shower make this Home easy to live in. Scooter, Wheelchair and other helpful Devices can be used by the Renter. Come and enjoy the Terravita Lifestyle with Six Tennis Courts, Golf Course, Olympic sized Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, Restaurant, 8 Miles of Walking Trails and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6579 E Amber Sun Drive have any available units?
6579 E Amber Sun Drive has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6579 E Amber Sun Drive have?
Some of 6579 E Amber Sun Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6579 E Amber Sun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6579 E Amber Sun Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6579 E Amber Sun Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6579 E Amber Sun Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6579 E Amber Sun Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6579 E Amber Sun Drive does offer parking.
Does 6579 E Amber Sun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6579 E Amber Sun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6579 E Amber Sun Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6579 E Amber Sun Drive has a pool.
Does 6579 E Amber Sun Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6579 E Amber Sun Drive has accessible units.
Does 6579 E Amber Sun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6579 E Amber Sun Drive has units with dishwashers.
