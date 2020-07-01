6501 N 87th St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

87TH - NEWLY RENOVATED - FULLY FURNISHED OLD TOWN! - Property Id: 240526



JUST RENOVATED - OLD TOWN! Fully furnished home with private pool, located minutes from shopping, nightlife, outdoor activities, restaurants, cafes, Camelback hiking, biking trails, world-class golf courses and hundreds of Old Town entertainment options! The home also includes outdoor dining, lounge chairs, in-unit washer/dryer, smart TVs, linens, towels, dishware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-5 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!

