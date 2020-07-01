All apartments in Scottsdale
6501 N 87th St

6501 North 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6501 North 87th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
87TH - NEWLY RENOVATED - FULLY FURNISHED OLD TOWN! - Property Id: 240526

JUST RENOVATED - OLD TOWN! Fully furnished home with private pool, located minutes from shopping, nightlife, outdoor activities, restaurants, cafes, Camelback hiking, biking trails, world-class golf courses and hundreds of Old Town entertainment options! The home also includes outdoor dining, lounge chairs, in-unit washer/dryer, smart TVs, linens, towels, dishware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-5 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240526
Property Id 240526

(RLNE5727875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 N 87th St have any available units?
6501 N 87th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6501 N 87th St have?
Some of 6501 N 87th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 N 87th St currently offering any rent specials?
6501 N 87th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 N 87th St pet-friendly?
No, 6501 N 87th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6501 N 87th St offer parking?
No, 6501 N 87th St does not offer parking.
Does 6501 N 87th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6501 N 87th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 N 87th St have a pool?
Yes, 6501 N 87th St has a pool.
Does 6501 N 87th St have accessible units?
No, 6501 N 87th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 N 87th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6501 N 87th St has units with dishwashers.

