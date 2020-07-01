6501 N 87th St

Amenities
87TH - NEWLY RENOVATED - FULLY FURNISHED OLD TOWN! - Property Id: 240526
JUST RENOVATED - OLD TOWN! Fully furnished home with private pool, located minutes from shopping, nightlife, outdoor activities, restaurants, cafes, Camelback hiking, biking trails, world-class golf courses and hundreds of Old Town entertainment options! The home also includes outdoor dining, lounge chairs, in-unit washer/dryer, smart TVs, linens, towels, dishware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-5 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240526
Property Id 240526
(RLNE5727875)