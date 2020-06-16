6469 E AMBER SUN Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Your ultimate vacation destination! Premier golf course lot combined with this beautifully remodeled great room floorpan & resort backyard! 4 bedrooms all ensuite - including large separate casita for ultimate privacy. Eat-in Chef's Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, wine fridge, warming drawer, walk in pantry. Large flex room off kitchen provides office/den area, laundry facilities and another pull out single sofa. Outdoor living at its finest with extended patio, built in heaters, ceiling fans, built in Chef's BBQ. All surrounding gas & solar heated pebbletec saltwater pool and spa. All this and access to Terravita's First-Class Country Club amenities with casual and country club dining, swimming pool/spa, tennis center, state-of-the-art fitness center, social pavilion and 6 miles of trail! Wow!