Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

6469 E AMBER SUN Drive

6469 East Amber Sun Drive · (480) 326-8233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6469 East Amber Sun Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2903 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Your ultimate vacation destination! Premier golf course lot combined with this beautifully remodeled great room floorpan & resort backyard! 4 bedrooms all ensuite - including large separate casita for ultimate privacy. Eat-in Chef's Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, wine fridge, warming drawer, walk in pantry. Large flex room off kitchen provides office/den area, laundry facilities and another pull out single sofa. Outdoor living at its finest with extended patio, built in heaters, ceiling fans, built in Chef's BBQ. All surrounding gas & solar heated pebbletec saltwater pool and spa. All this and access to Terravita's First-Class Country Club amenities with casual and country club dining, swimming pool/spa, tennis center, state-of-the-art fitness center, social pavilion and 6 miles of trail! Wow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive have any available units?
6469 E AMBER SUN Drive has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive have?
Some of 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6469 E AMBER SUN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive does offer parking.
Does 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive has a pool.
Does 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive have accessible units?
No, 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6469 E AMBER SUN Drive has units with dishwashers.
