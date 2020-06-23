All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

6437 E PARKVIEW Drive

6437 East Parkview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6437 East Parkview Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Hy-view

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 5/29 - SEE VIRTUAL TOUR & PHOTOS. Great home in Fabulous location! Minutes to Old Town Scottsdale, Tempe, Downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor airport, and within walking/biking distance to Papago Park and canal - perfect for the outdoor enthusiast! Nice quiet and hidden community! Newer tile throughout home (no carpet for easy maintenance and cleaning!), newer fixtures and microwave! Vaulted ceilings in family room that is open to kitchen. Separate formal living area. Master bedroom is split from other two bedrooms. Diving Pool, monthly maintenance included! Includes washer/dryer in separate laundry room. Large Storage area in two car carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive have any available units?
6437 E PARKVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive have?
Some of 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6437 E PARKVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6437 E PARKVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
