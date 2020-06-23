6437 E PARKVIEW Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 5/29 - SEE VIRTUAL TOUR & PHOTOS. Great home in Fabulous location! Minutes to Old Town Scottsdale, Tempe, Downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor airport, and within walking/biking distance to Papago Park and canal - perfect for the outdoor enthusiast! Nice quiet and hidden community! Newer tile throughout home (no carpet for easy maintenance and cleaning!), newer fixtures and microwave! Vaulted ceilings in family room that is open to kitchen. Separate formal living area. Master bedroom is split from other two bedrooms. Diving Pool, monthly maintenance included! Includes washer/dryer in separate laundry room. Large Storage area in two car carport.