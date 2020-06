Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautifully centralized home located in old town Scottsdale minutes from spring training ball parks and old town Scottsdale shops and restaurants. Easy access to Sky Harbor airport and major freeways. Close to ASU and Mill Rd. and hiking trails as well. Tile flooring through out, freshly painted and updated appliances, very big private yard with double gate access. Property has storage shed/workshop at back of carport, along with separate patio area. A definite must.