6332 E EARLL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This charming 4 bedroom 1.75 bath ranch home, located on a quiet street, is in the Arcadia School District, and just minutes from Scottsdale Fashion Square and Old Town.The remodeled home features an open concept layout with beautiful wood plantation shutters and travertine tile throughout. The large oversized galley kitchen greets you as you walk in the front door. This kitchen has Viking Stainless Steel Appliances and will host any gathering you're ready to put on.Spacious master bedroom with a huge walk in closet. Updated master bathroom with a gorgeous recently renovated walk-in shower! The backyard is inviting to all with its diving pool and has been recently remodeled to incorporate grass an open it up.



Roof, AC and windows are all in great shape!