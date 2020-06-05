All apartments in Scottsdale
6332 E EARLL Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

6332 E EARLL Drive

6332 East Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6332 East Earll Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This charming 4 bedroom 1.75 bath ranch home, located on a quiet street, is in the Arcadia School District, and just minutes from Scottsdale Fashion Square and Old Town.The remodeled home features an open concept layout with beautiful wood plantation shutters and travertine tile throughout. The large oversized galley kitchen greets you as you walk in the front door. This kitchen has Viking Stainless Steel Appliances and will host any gathering you're ready to put on.Spacious master bedroom with a huge walk in closet. Updated master bathroom with a gorgeous recently renovated walk-in shower! The backyard is inviting to all with its diving pool and has been recently remodeled to incorporate grass an open it up.

Roof, AC and windows are all in great shape!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6332 E EARLL Drive have any available units?
6332 E EARLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6332 E EARLL Drive have?
Some of 6332 E EARLL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6332 E EARLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6332 E EARLL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6332 E EARLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6332 E EARLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6332 E EARLL Drive offer parking?
No, 6332 E EARLL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6332 E EARLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6332 E EARLL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6332 E EARLL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6332 E EARLL Drive has a pool.
Does 6332 E EARLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 6332 E EARLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6332 E EARLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6332 E EARLL Drive has units with dishwashers.

