6319 N 82nd Way

Amenities
Fully Furnished! Beautiful gated Courtyard home on a corner lot. Camelback Mtn. view. No HOA. Tastefully remodeled at a high level. In 2012 the following was added, new roof, covered patio, interior paint, exterior paint, exterior lighting, engineered hardwood flooring to the bedrooms. Also kitchen appliances, water heater, pebble sheen pool & deck resurfaced in 2012. New pool pump & vacuum in 2013. New 5 ton A/C plus R-38 insulation & new fans throughout installed in 2014. Bathrooms updated and Kitchen featuring Silestone countertop, new sink and faucet, new front & back doors w/keyless entry pads in 2015. Excellent location close to biking/walking paths, greenbelt, dog park, Old Town, Schools, Salt River Fields, Fashion Square Mall, Loop 101 and more. $250 nonrefundable deposit per pet.