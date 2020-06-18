All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:21 AM

6319 N 82nd Way

6319 North 82nd Way · (480) 570-5203
Location

6319 North 82nd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2082 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
key fob access
Fully Furnished! Beautiful gated Courtyard home on a corner lot. Camelback Mtn. view. No HOA. Tastefully remodeled at a high level. In 2012 the following was added, new roof, covered patio, interior paint, exterior paint, exterior lighting, engineered hardwood flooring to the bedrooms. Also kitchen appliances, water heater, pebble sheen pool & deck resurfaced in 2012. New pool pump & vacuum in 2013. New 5 ton A/C plus R-38 insulation & new fans throughout installed in 2014. Bathrooms updated and Kitchen featuring Silestone countertop, new sink and faucet, new front & back doors w/keyless entry pads in 2015. Excellent location close to biking/walking paths, greenbelt, dog park, Old Town, Schools, Salt River Fields, Fashion Square Mall, Loop 101 and more. $250 nonrefundable deposit per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 N 82nd Way have any available units?
6319 N 82nd Way has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6319 N 82nd Way have?
Some of 6319 N 82nd Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6319 N 82nd Way currently offering any rent specials?
6319 N 82nd Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 N 82nd Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6319 N 82nd Way is pet friendly.
Does 6319 N 82nd Way offer parking?
Yes, 6319 N 82nd Way does offer parking.
Does 6319 N 82nd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6319 N 82nd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 N 82nd Way have a pool?
Yes, 6319 N 82nd Way has a pool.
Does 6319 N 82nd Way have accessible units?
No, 6319 N 82nd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 N 82nd Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6319 N 82nd Way has units with dishwashers.
