6319 N 82nd Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park parking pool key fob access

Fully Furnished! Beautiful gated Courtyard home on a corner lot. Camelback Mtn. view. No HOA. Tastefully remodeled at a high level. In 2012 the following was added, new roof, covered patio, interior paint, exterior paint, exterior lighting, engineered hardwood flooring to the bedrooms. Also kitchen appliances, water heater, pebble sheen pool & deck resurfaced in 2012. New pool pump & vacuum in 2013. New 5 ton A/C plus R-38 insulation & new fans throughout installed in 2014. Bathrooms updated and Kitchen featuring Silestone countertop, new sink and faucet, new front & back doors w/keyless entry pads in 2015. Excellent location close to biking/walking paths, greenbelt, dog park, Old Town, Schools, Salt River Fields, Fashion Square Mall, Loop 101 and more. $250 nonrefundable deposit per pet.