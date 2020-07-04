All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6166 N Scottsdale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6166 N Scottsdale Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

6166 N Scottsdale Road

6166 North Scottsdale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6166 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
Enclave at Borgata is Scottsdale's newest luxury condominium community located on the site of the former iconic shopping center. This corner residence features a light & bright great room, spacious master bedroom, an en suite guest room, 10 foot ceilings, hardwood floors with tile baths & carpet bedrooms, beautiful tile work in the bathrooms & contemporary cabinetry, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, quartz counters and an incredible, huge outdoor patio and yard. Enjoy the walkable location with two grocery stores, numerous restaurants and many other amenities and shops within a short distance. Luxury amenities include a gated entrance, resident services coordinators, club room, outdoor fireplace and gardens, heated pool and spa, dog park, and a fully-equipped fitness studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6166 N Scottsdale Road have any available units?
6166 N Scottsdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6166 N Scottsdale Road have?
Some of 6166 N Scottsdale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6166 N Scottsdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
6166 N Scottsdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6166 N Scottsdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6166 N Scottsdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 6166 N Scottsdale Road offer parking?
No, 6166 N Scottsdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 6166 N Scottsdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6166 N Scottsdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6166 N Scottsdale Road have a pool?
Yes, 6166 N Scottsdale Road has a pool.
Does 6166 N Scottsdale Road have accessible units?
No, 6166 N Scottsdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6166 N Scottsdale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6166 N Scottsdale Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College