6166 N Scottsdale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool hot tub

Enclave at Borgata is Scottsdale's newest luxury condominium community located on the site of the former iconic shopping center. This corner residence features a light & bright great room, spacious master bedroom, an en suite guest room, 10 foot ceilings, hardwood floors with tile baths & carpet bedrooms, beautiful tile work in the bathrooms & contemporary cabinetry, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, quartz counters and an incredible, huge outdoor patio and yard. Enjoy the walkable location with two grocery stores, numerous restaurants and many other amenities and shops within a short distance. Luxury amenities include a gated entrance, resident services coordinators, club room, outdoor fireplace and gardens, heated pool and spa, dog park, and a fully-equipped fitness studio.