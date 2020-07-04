6166 N Scottsdale Road

Amenities
Enclave at Borgata is Scottsdale's newest luxury condominium community located on the site of the former iconic shopping center. This corner residence features a light & bright great room, spacious master bedroom, an en suite guest room, 10 foot ceilings, hardwood floors with tile baths & carpet bedrooms, beautiful tile work in the bathrooms & contemporary cabinetry, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, quartz counters and an incredible, huge outdoor patio and yard. Enjoy the walkable location with two grocery stores, numerous restaurants and many other amenities and shops within a short distance. Luxury amenities include a gated entrance, resident services coordinators, club room, outdoor fireplace and gardens, heated pool and spa, dog park, and a fully-equipped fitness studio.