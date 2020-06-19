All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

6126 N 79th St

6126 North 79th Street · (480) 495-1905
Location

6126 North 79th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
PRIME LOCATION - OLD TOWN CONDO - 2 POOLS! - Property Id: 274588

Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this charming home in the heart of Scottsdale! This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is perfect for that vacation to Scottsdale! The community features two sparkling pools, spa, and a BBQ area. This gem is only a few minutes to Old Town Scottsdale, shopping and entertainment! Nearby hiking trails, golf courses, and freeway access. Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274588
Property Id 274588

(RLNE5760487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6126 N 79th St have any available units?
6126 N 79th St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6126 N 79th St have?
Some of 6126 N 79th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6126 N 79th St currently offering any rent specials?
6126 N 79th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6126 N 79th St pet-friendly?
No, 6126 N 79th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6126 N 79th St offer parking?
No, 6126 N 79th St does not offer parking.
Does 6126 N 79th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6126 N 79th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6126 N 79th St have a pool?
Yes, 6126 N 79th St has a pool.
Does 6126 N 79th St have accessible units?
No, 6126 N 79th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6126 N 79th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6126 N 79th St has units with dishwashers.
