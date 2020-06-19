6126 N 79th St

Amenities
PRIME LOCATION - OLD TOWN CONDO - 2 POOLS! - Property Id: 274588
Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this charming home in the heart of Scottsdale! This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is perfect for that vacation to Scottsdale! The community features two sparkling pools, spa, and a BBQ area. This gem is only a few minutes to Old Town Scottsdale, shopping and entertainment! Nearby hiking trails, golf courses, and freeway access. Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274588
