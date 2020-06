Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath. This home features 2 car garage, high ceilings, loft area and plenty of closet space. The elegant kitchen offers ample cabinet and counter space, pantry, and beautiful stainless steel appliances. The beautiful master boasts a private entry to the backyard, full bath with his and hers sinks and separate tub and step in shower. The backyard is great for entrainment and very spacious!