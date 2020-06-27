All apartments in Scottsdale
5939 E Thomas Road

5939 East Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

5939 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
FULLY FURNISHED This incredible single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath has been recently decorated with a designer touch. Enter oversized living room with plantation shutters for privacy and efficiency. Comfortable seating area and TV. Dining room complete with portable bar cart. Washer/dryer in unit. Guest bedroom and bathroom separate from master for privacy. HUGE Master with couch, walk-in closet and king bed. Private patio with outdoor seating and storage. 2 car carport and community pool right outside front door. Tenant registration $25 due upon approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

