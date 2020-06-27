5939 E Thomas Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool

FULLY FURNISHED This incredible single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath has been recently decorated with a designer touch. Enter oversized living room with plantation shutters for privacy and efficiency. Comfortable seating area and TV. Dining room complete with portable bar cart. Washer/dryer in unit. Guest bedroom and bathroom separate from master for privacy. HUGE Master with couch, walk-in closet and king bed. Private patio with outdoor seating and storage. 2 car carport and community pool right outside front door. Tenant registration $25 due upon approval