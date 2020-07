Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

PETS WELCOME - NO CATS PLEASE. UNFURNISHEDLocation! Location! Location!This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse was fully renovated in 2018 including all new flooring, carpet & counter tops. There are two covered parking spaces directly behind the home's patio entrance for convenience and ease of access. You are steps away from the community pool & clubhouse! This sought after community is within walking distance of many favorite hotspots, restaurants, parks and much more!