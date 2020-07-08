All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

5902 N 83rd St

5902 North 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5902 North 83rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Chateau De Vie

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Available 03/01/20 SUPURB LOCATION in the the HEART OF SCOTTSDALE - Property Id: 215205

SUPURB LOCATION in the the HEART OF SCOTTSDALE...Recent updates include laminate flooring throughout in every room, kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, new water heater, updated bathrooms. Home will be freshly painted throughout right before move in. Separate laundry room with Washer/Dryer included. Great outdoor private covered patio w/ secure storage shed. Generous assigned, immediately adjacent, parking with 2 covered spaces and 1 uncovered space. Beautifully maintained community pool and clubhouse with a gym. Close to greenbelts and walking distance from spring training events and beautiful Chaparral Park with it's shimmering lake and amazing dog parks. Great schools, freeway access, dining and shopping. Will be ready for a March 1st move in date or sooner if needed! Water, sewer and trash included in the rent. Tenant only pays electric, cable and internet. Pets are dependent on size and breed with an additional pet deposit.
Property Id 215205

(RLNE5512453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 N 83rd St have any available units?
5902 N 83rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5902 N 83rd St have?
Some of 5902 N 83rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 N 83rd St currently offering any rent specials?
5902 N 83rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 N 83rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5902 N 83rd St is pet friendly.
Does 5902 N 83rd St offer parking?
Yes, 5902 N 83rd St offers parking.
Does 5902 N 83rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5902 N 83rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 N 83rd St have a pool?
Yes, 5902 N 83rd St has a pool.
Does 5902 N 83rd St have accessible units?
No, 5902 N 83rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 N 83rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5902 N 83rd St has units with dishwashers.

