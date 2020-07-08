5902 N 83rd St

Amenities

Available 03/01/20 SUPURB LOCATION in the the HEART OF SCOTTSDALE - Property Id: 215205



SUPURB LOCATION in the the HEART OF SCOTTSDALE...Recent updates include laminate flooring throughout in every room, kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, new water heater, updated bathrooms. Home will be freshly painted throughout right before move in. Separate laundry room with Washer/Dryer included. Great outdoor private covered patio w/ secure storage shed. Generous assigned, immediately adjacent, parking with 2 covered spaces and 1 uncovered space. Beautifully maintained community pool and clubhouse with a gym. Close to greenbelts and walking distance from spring training events and beautiful Chaparral Park with it's shimmering lake and amazing dog parks. Great schools, freeway access, dining and shopping. Will be ready for a March 1st move in date or sooner if needed! Water, sewer and trash included in the rent. Tenant only pays electric, cable and internet. Pets are dependent on size and breed with an additional pet deposit.

