5877 N Granite Reef Rd

Amenities

granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

Beautiful Home in Tempe, near ASU, GoDaddy, Arizona Cardinals Training Center, Honeywell, walking distance to shops, brand new furniture and new bedding. Its in the heart of the Cactus League baseball season.



Down the street is Costco, Whole Foods, and Walmart, with a 7-11 within walking distance!



Please book through sublet.com click on this for the home https://www.sublet.com/rooms/12497682



It rents very quickly because it is great for snow birds and Cactus League baseball fans!!



thanks