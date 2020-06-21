All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:41 AM

5877 N Granite Reef Rd

5877 North Granite Reef Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5877 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home in Tempe, near ASU, GoDaddy, Arizona Cardinals Training Center, Honeywell, walking distance to shops, brand new furniture and new bedding. Its in the heart of the Cactus League baseball season.

Down the street is Costco, Whole Foods, and Walmart, with a 7-11 within walking distance!

Please book through sublet.com click on this for the home https://www.sublet.com/rooms/12497682

It rents very quickly because it is great for snow birds and Cactus League baseball fans!!

thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5877 N Granite Reef Rd have any available units?
5877 N Granite Reef Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 5877 N Granite Reef Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5877 N Granite Reef Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5877 N Granite Reef Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5877 N Granite Reef Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5877 N Granite Reef Rd offer parking?
No, 5877 N Granite Reef Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5877 N Granite Reef Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5877 N Granite Reef Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5877 N Granite Reef Rd have a pool?
No, 5877 N Granite Reef Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5877 N Granite Reef Rd have accessible units?
No, 5877 N Granite Reef Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5877 N Granite Reef Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5877 N Granite Reef Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5877 N Granite Reef Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5877 N Granite Reef Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
