Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Ready today! Great Scottsdale location!! Newly renovated, this beautiful 2 bdrm, 1 bath 1250 sq ft townhome is a hidden gem. Tucked away in a quite neighborhood, this townhome features fresh pain, new carpet throughout, new countertops and and all new stainless steel appliances. Plenty of storage and washer and dryer included. No pets. Call today for more info.

Contact: Cynthia Nolan

Property Manager/Realtor

Northpoint Asset Management

602-754-9909



**Equal Housing Opportunity**