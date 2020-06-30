All apartments in Scottsdale
5753 N 78TH Place
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 AM

5753 N 78TH Place

5753 North 78th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5753 North 78th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Newer Carpet & Paint. Prime Location Close to Close to Old Town Scottsdale, D-Backs Spring Training Fields, Silverado Golf Course, Top Golf, OdySea & Talking Stick Casino. Property is in a cul-de-sac and Next to the Community Heated Pool & Spa. Eat-in Kitchen with Pass-Through Window and Also a Formal Dining Room. High Ceilings, Fireplace & Wet Bar in LR. Two of the Bedrooms & Living Room Walk Out to a Quiet Backyard Oasis. Lots of Room to Enjoy the Weather in Your Private Courtyard. Master Has a Huge Walk-in Closet, Dual Sinks on Opposite Sides and Separate Tub & Shower. The Master & One Bedroom one One Side, and the 3rd Bedroom with Bookshelves is Split to the Other. All Appliances Included. Sorry, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5753 N 78TH Place have any available units?
5753 N 78TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5753 N 78TH Place have?
Some of 5753 N 78TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5753 N 78TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5753 N 78TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5753 N 78TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5753 N 78TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5753 N 78TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 5753 N 78TH Place offers parking.
Does 5753 N 78TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5753 N 78TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5753 N 78TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 5753 N 78TH Place has a pool.
Does 5753 N 78TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5753 N 78TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5753 N 78TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5753 N 78TH Place has units with dishwashers.

