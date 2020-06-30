5753 N 78TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Newer Carpet & Paint. Prime Location Close to Close to Old Town Scottsdale, D-Backs Spring Training Fields, Silverado Golf Course, Top Golf, OdySea & Talking Stick Casino. Property is in a cul-de-sac and Next to the Community Heated Pool & Spa. Eat-in Kitchen with Pass-Through Window and Also a Formal Dining Room. High Ceilings, Fireplace & Wet Bar in LR. Two of the Bedrooms & Living Room Walk Out to a Quiet Backyard Oasis. Lots of Room to Enjoy the Weather in Your Private Courtyard. Master Has a Huge Walk-in Closet, Dual Sinks on Opposite Sides and Separate Tub & Shower. The Master & One Bedroom one One Side, and the 3rd Bedroom with Bookshelves is Split to the Other. All Appliances Included. Sorry, No Pets.