5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

***THIS HOME IS A VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL***Check out this recently remodeled, fully furnished, beautiful modern/chic single story town home! 2 Bed, 2 Bath, with a 2 car garage. Great room with kitchen, dining & family room features vaulted ceilings. Well appointed kitchen features eat in breakfast bar, microwave, built-in marble dining table, RO water filter. Family room features 60'' LCD TV (coming soon), gas fireplace and some of the coolest finishes & furniture you'll ever see! Private exterior patio features orange trees, BBQ grill, gas fireplace and dinette (coming soon). Master bedroom with ensuite features LCD tv, dual sinks, walk-in closet, exterior patio access, walk-in shower, and more cool finishes. Guest bathroom features large walk-in shower, cool finishes and more.