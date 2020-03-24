All apartments in Scottsdale
5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road

5750 North Scottsdale Road · (480) 447-3553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5750 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
***THIS HOME IS A VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL***Check out this recently remodeled, fully furnished, beautiful modern/chic single story town home! 2 Bed, 2 Bath, with a 2 car garage. Great room with kitchen, dining & family room features vaulted ceilings. Well appointed kitchen features eat in breakfast bar, microwave, built-in marble dining table, RO water filter. Family room features 60'' LCD TV (coming soon), gas fireplace and some of the coolest finishes & furniture you'll ever see! Private exterior patio features orange trees, BBQ grill, gas fireplace and dinette (coming soon). Master bedroom with ensuite features LCD tv, dual sinks, walk-in closet, exterior patio access, walk-in shower, and more cool finishes. Guest bathroom features large walk-in shower, cool finishes and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road have any available units?
5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road have?
Some of 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road offer parking?
Yes, 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road does offer parking.
Does 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road have a pool?
No, 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have a pool.
Does 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road have accessible units?
No, 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5750 N SCOTTSDALE Road has units with dishwashers.
