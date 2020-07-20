5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Beautiful townhouse in desirable Paradise Valley location near the Borgata, Scottsdale Fashion Square & downtown Scottsdale. Spacious GreatRoom floorplan has soaring cathedral ceilings w/beam detail, dramatic floor to ceiling woodburning fireplace with room enough for a formal dining space. Chef's delight kitchen has 42'' maple cabinets and breakfast nook area. Sliding doors exit out to the private and spacious patio w/colorful planters and access to the community area w/sparkling pool & spa. Vaulted Master Suite suitable for king bed boasts walk-in closet, step in shower & access to the back courtyard. Spacious secondary bedroom with access close to separate bath, overlooks the private entry. Indoor laundry w/washer & dryer. Freshly painted!