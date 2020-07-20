All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road

5708 North Scottsdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

5708 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful townhouse in desirable Paradise Valley location near the Borgata, Scottsdale Fashion Square & downtown Scottsdale. Spacious GreatRoom floorplan has soaring cathedral ceilings w/beam detail, dramatic floor to ceiling woodburning fireplace with room enough for a formal dining space. Chef's delight kitchen has 42'' maple cabinets and breakfast nook area. Sliding doors exit out to the private and spacious patio w/colorful planters and access to the community area w/sparkling pool & spa. Vaulted Master Suite suitable for king bed boasts walk-in closet, step in shower & access to the back courtyard. Spacious secondary bedroom with access close to separate bath, overlooks the private entry. Indoor laundry w/washer & dryer. Freshly painted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road have any available units?
5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road have?
Some of 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road offer parking?
Yes, 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road offers parking.
Does 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road have a pool?
Yes, 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road has a pool.
Does 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road have accessible units?
No, 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 N SCOTTSDALE Road has units with dishwashers.
