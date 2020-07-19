All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5515 N 71ST Place

5515 North 71st Place · No Longer Available
Location

5515 North 71st Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous light and bright Paradise Valley Townhome! You will feel right at home as soon as you walk in with the wide open floor plan, gorgeous kitchen made for entertaining, spacious bedrooms one of which has a stunning black and white marble and granite floor, with a very private back patio. This two bed, two bath is in a prime location. Close to Old Town Scottsdale, close to the new Ritz-Carlton community. Rare opportunity to reside in the highly sought after Villa Del Fuente community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 N 71ST Place have any available units?
5515 N 71ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 N 71ST Place have?
Some of 5515 N 71ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 N 71ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
5515 N 71ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 N 71ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 5515 N 71ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5515 N 71ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 5515 N 71ST Place offers parking.
Does 5515 N 71ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 N 71ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 N 71ST Place have a pool?
No, 5515 N 71ST Place does not have a pool.
Does 5515 N 71ST Place have accessible units?
No, 5515 N 71ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 N 71ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 N 71ST Place has units with dishwashers.
