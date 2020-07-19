5515 N 71ST Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous light and bright Paradise Valley Townhome! You will feel right at home as soon as you walk in with the wide open floor plan, gorgeous kitchen made for entertaining, spacious bedrooms one of which has a stunning black and white marble and granite floor, with a very private back patio. This two bed, two bath is in a prime location. Close to Old Town Scottsdale, close to the new Ritz-Carlton community. Rare opportunity to reside in the highly sought after Villa Del Fuente community.