All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 5470 N 77th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
5470 N 77th St
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

5470 N 77th St

5470 North 77th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5470 North 77th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Sleeps 6 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Furnished Vacation Rental -WiFi, W/D, Cable - Community Tennis, Pool, Spa - This lovely patio home is a vacation rental with seasonal rates. This is a must see and will go fast for the summer so call us today to book!!!!

The seasonal weekly and monthly rental rates for this patio home (USD):

April: $1316 weekly / $3173 monthly
May-Sept: $977 weekly / $1860 monthly;
Oct - Nov $1100 weekly / $2282 monthly:
December: $1300 weekly / $2387 monthly:
January: $3900 monthly
February: $2240/ $4778 monthly
March: $2240 weekly / $8960 monthly

These are base rates and don't included taxes, fees, holiday or special event rates. These rates are subject to change. Please contact us with your travel dates and we will send you a quote.

Enjoy the Arizona sunshine and spectacular weather in the best location in Scottsdale Arizona! You will fall in love the moment you drive up and see the spectacular lush landscaping surrounding this Vacation unit. Offering luxury living only 20 min from either Sky Harbor or Scottsdale Airport, it has been professionally designed & remodel to make you feel right at home!

Your home away from home is warmly furnished and decorated, with all tile floors, 55 IN flat screen, Wireless Internet, SmartTV in the living room & 32-40 Inch TVs in all Bedrooms. Completely remodeled bathrooms with tile, beautiful walk in shower in Master Bedroom and new plush mattresses ensure a great nights sleep!

The kitchen features new cabinets with granite counters and Whirlpool appliances. It has enough cookware and dinnerware to make meals at home. The home has a double attached garage, a unique indoor atrium with sitting area and laundry room with washer and dryer.

The community features 4 swimming pools, 2 heated in the winter & spas, tennis courts, canal and Scottsdale greenbelt in walking distance! Enjoy your vacation in a beautiful, quiet community, very close to all the downtown Scottsdale activities! You can walk or ride bikes to almost everything including great art galleries, excellent cuisine, Camelback Mountain hiking, Fashion Square Mall, Spring Training Stadiums, downtown nightlife activities, downtown Arts and Festivals, Scottsdale Library, Scottsdale greenbelt, hiking canal and the coolest place in all of Scottsdale Old Town Scottsdale! Casino Arizona is nearby, & for the sportsman there is always the 29 golf courses that are all in close proximity.

This is a vacation rental that includes:
-Linens, fully equipped kitchen with cookware, utensils and dishes, refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer inside the unit, has a community pool, grill, starter kits of toilet paper, hand soap, dish soap, laundry detergent and paper towels.

This unit is not pet friendly. You will be required to pay a $175 - $250 cleaning fee depending on length of stay, $99 non-refundable damage waiver and a security deposit starting at $500. The length of your stay and the size of the unit will determine the amount of the security deposit.

The Security Deposit is to cover any electricity bills over $100/month. The owner will pay up to $100 of the bill. This is only applied to tenants whose stay is 21+ days during the summer months of April-October. Anything we do not use, we refund back to you after you check out.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2207747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5470 N 77th St have any available units?
5470 N 77th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5470 N 77th St have?
Some of 5470 N 77th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5470 N 77th St currently offering any rent specials?
5470 N 77th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5470 N 77th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5470 N 77th St is pet friendly.
Does 5470 N 77th St offer parking?
Yes, 5470 N 77th St offers parking.
Does 5470 N 77th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5470 N 77th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5470 N 77th St have a pool?
Yes, 5470 N 77th St has a pool.
Does 5470 N 77th St have accessible units?
No, 5470 N 77th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5470 N 77th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5470 N 77th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College