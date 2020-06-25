5470 N 77th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

Sleeps 6 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Furnished Vacation Rental -WiFi, W/D, Cable - Community Tennis, Pool, Spa - This lovely patio home is a vacation rental with seasonal rates. This is a must see and will go fast for the summer so call us today to book!!!!



The seasonal weekly and monthly rental rates for this patio home (USD):



April: $1316 weekly / $3173 monthly

May-Sept: $977 weekly / $1860 monthly;

Oct - Nov $1100 weekly / $2282 monthly:

December: $1300 weekly / $2387 monthly:

January: $3900 monthly

February: $2240/ $4778 monthly

March: $2240 weekly / $8960 monthly



These are base rates and don't included taxes, fees, holiday or special event rates. These rates are subject to change. Please contact us with your travel dates and we will send you a quote.



Enjoy the Arizona sunshine and spectacular weather in the best location in Scottsdale Arizona! You will fall in love the moment you drive up and see the spectacular lush landscaping surrounding this Vacation unit. Offering luxury living only 20 min from either Sky Harbor or Scottsdale Airport, it has been professionally designed & remodel to make you feel right at home!



Your home away from home is warmly furnished and decorated, with all tile floors, 55 IN flat screen, Wireless Internet, SmartTV in the living room & 32-40 Inch TVs in all Bedrooms. Completely remodeled bathrooms with tile, beautiful walk in shower in Master Bedroom and new plush mattresses ensure a great nights sleep!



The kitchen features new cabinets with granite counters and Whirlpool appliances. It has enough cookware and dinnerware to make meals at home. The home has a double attached garage, a unique indoor atrium with sitting area and laundry room with washer and dryer.



The community features 4 swimming pools, 2 heated in the winter & spas, tennis courts, canal and Scottsdale greenbelt in walking distance! Enjoy your vacation in a beautiful, quiet community, very close to all the downtown Scottsdale activities! You can walk or ride bikes to almost everything including great art galleries, excellent cuisine, Camelback Mountain hiking, Fashion Square Mall, Spring Training Stadiums, downtown nightlife activities, downtown Arts and Festivals, Scottsdale Library, Scottsdale greenbelt, hiking canal and the coolest place in all of Scottsdale Old Town Scottsdale! Casino Arizona is nearby, & for the sportsman there is always the 29 golf courses that are all in close proximity.



This is a vacation rental that includes:

-Linens, fully equipped kitchen with cookware, utensils and dishes, refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer inside the unit, has a community pool, grill, starter kits of toilet paper, hand soap, dish soap, laundry detergent and paper towels.



This unit is not pet friendly. You will be required to pay a $175 - $250 cleaning fee depending on length of stay, $99 non-refundable damage waiver and a security deposit starting at $500. The length of your stay and the size of the unit will determine the amount of the security deposit.



The Security Deposit is to cover any electricity bills over $100/month. The owner will pay up to $100 of the bill. This is only applied to tenants whose stay is 21+ days during the summer months of April-October. Anything we do not use, we refund back to you after you check out.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2207747)