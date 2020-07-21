5214 N 78TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Right in the Heart of Scottsdale! This private home in Laguna San Juan offers an open floor plan, large living space w/formal dining area, light & bright remodeled kitchen w/tile & white appliances, large master suite w/walk-in closet & separated secondary bedroom. Find many designer touches including Plantation Shutters and new carpeting. You will also find a private covered patio area w/Tuff Turf. The community offers a remodeled workout room, 2 sparkling pools, pool cabana, Jacuzzi & clubhouse. Find yourself just minutes from Downtown Scottsdales' fine dining & shopping yet secluded in this quiet enclave.TRUE URBAN LIVING!