Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

5170 N 83RD Street

5170 North 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5170 North 83rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Chateau De Vie

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
2 bedroom, 2 bath patio home in the highly sought after Chateau De Vie Community. Conveniently located in the heart of Scottsdale, within minutes of the finest that Scottsdale has to offer. Adjacent to Chaparral Park. This home boasts with upgrades! Chefs kitchen, spa like bathrooms, and spacious, split floorplan. French doors lead to your private covered veranda. Property has two assigned covered parking spaces, and a storage shed. With this location, upgrades and price, this one won't last. 10+++ property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5170 N 83RD Street have any available units?
5170 N 83RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5170 N 83RD Street have?
Some of 5170 N 83RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5170 N 83RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
5170 N 83RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5170 N 83RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 5170 N 83RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5170 N 83RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 5170 N 83RD Street offers parking.
Does 5170 N 83RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5170 N 83RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5170 N 83RD Street have a pool?
No, 5170 N 83RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 5170 N 83RD Street have accessible units?
No, 5170 N 83RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5170 N 83RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5170 N 83RD Street has units with dishwashers.
