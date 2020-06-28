5170 N 83RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

2 bedroom, 2 bath patio home in the highly sought after Chateau De Vie Community. Conveniently located in the heart of Scottsdale, within minutes of the finest that Scottsdale has to offer. Adjacent to Chaparral Park. This home boasts with upgrades! Chefs kitchen, spa like bathrooms, and spacious, split floorplan. French doors lead to your private covered veranda. Property has two assigned covered parking spaces, and a storage shed. With this location, upgrades and price, this one won't last. 10+++ property.