Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5136 N 82nd Street

5136 North 82nd Street · (480) 570-8845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5136 North 82nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Chateau De Vie

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Incredible remodel from top to bottom. Kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops with an open concept that is perfect for entertaining. Open kitchen with seating at peninsula for 4 & Dining room seats 6 for a total of 10. Tile flooring in living room, kitchen, dining room and baths. Carpet in Guest bedrooms (2), one bunk bed w/2 full size beds and the other with a full bed. Master features custom tile walk-in shower and direct access to private covered patio. PROPERTY SLEEPS UP TO 8! Walking distance to first Safeway with a bar inside, 33+ miles of walking/biking/jogging paths. Fishing lake, 101 freeway, shopping, hiking and all the benefits Scottsdale living affords. Price varies based on time of year - call for rates

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 N 82nd Street have any available units?
5136 N 82nd Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5136 N 82nd Street have?
Some of 5136 N 82nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 N 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5136 N 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 N 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 5136 N 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5136 N 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 5136 N 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 5136 N 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5136 N 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 N 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 5136 N 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5136 N 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 5136 N 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 N 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5136 N 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
