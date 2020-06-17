5136 N 82nd Street

Amenities

Incredible remodel from top to bottom. Kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops with an open concept that is perfect for entertaining. Open kitchen with seating at peninsula for 4 & Dining room seats 6 for a total of 10. Tile flooring in living room, kitchen, dining room and baths. Carpet in Guest bedrooms (2), one bunk bed w/2 full size beds and the other with a full bed. Master features custom tile walk-in shower and direct access to private covered patio. PROPERTY SLEEPS UP TO 8! Walking distance to first Safeway with a bar inside, 33+ miles of walking/biking/jogging paths. Fishing lake, 101 freeway, shopping, hiking and all the benefits Scottsdale living affords. Price varies based on time of year - call for rates