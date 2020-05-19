5129 N 81ST Street

Amenities

Tenants Rights, do not disturb. No Showings until August 2nd. Fantastic location just steps away from Chaparral Park and the community pool and amenities. This home is fully updated. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a complete set Samsung Chef's Collection stainless steel appliances including induction stovetop, convection oven, refrigerator/freezer, microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops, kitchen Island and French doors onto the patio that has a motorized retractable patio awning. Updated bathroom vanities, countertops, fixtures, ceiling fans, dual pane windows with custom trim, and tile throughout the entire home. Easy access to all of the best attractions South Scottsdale has to offer including parks, restaurants, shops and freeway access to make commuting around the valley that much easier