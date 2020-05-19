All apartments in Scottsdale
5129 N 81ST Street
5129 N 81ST Street

5129 North 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

5129 North 81st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Chateau De Vie

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Tenants Rights, do not disturb. No Showings until August 2nd. Fantastic location just steps away from Chaparral Park and the community pool and amenities. This home is fully updated. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a complete set Samsung Chef's Collection stainless steel appliances including induction stovetop, convection oven, refrigerator/freezer, microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops, kitchen Island and French doors onto the patio that has a motorized retractable patio awning. Updated bathroom vanities, countertops, fixtures, ceiling fans, dual pane windows with custom trim, and tile throughout the entire home. Easy access to all of the best attractions South Scottsdale has to offer including parks, restaurants, shops and freeway access to make commuting around the valley that much easier

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5129 N 81ST Street have any available units?
5129 N 81ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5129 N 81ST Street have?
Some of 5129 N 81ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5129 N 81ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
5129 N 81ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 N 81ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 5129 N 81ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5129 N 81ST Street offer parking?
No, 5129 N 81ST Street does not offer parking.
Does 5129 N 81ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5129 N 81ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 N 81ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 5129 N 81ST Street has a pool.
Does 5129 N 81ST Street have accessible units?
No, 5129 N 81ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 N 81ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5129 N 81ST Street has units with dishwashers.
