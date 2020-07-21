5092 N 83RD Street

Amenities

Resort Style Living in this Beautiful townhouse in the heart of Scottsdale! Spacious 1700+ sf, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom floor plan. Kitchen is brand New and boasts breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, & new cabinetry with trendy hardware. Laundry room off kitchen with pantry/storage. Separate dining area, family room, sitting area, & bonus/AZ room; tons of living space and brand New Tile. Remodeled powder room with trendy finishes. Master suite is enormous with highly upgraded bathroom; walk-in shower with tile surrounds & custom glass enclosure, custom vanity/sink, designer mirror & lights. Good-size secondary bedrooms. Location, location! near Scottsdale Fashion Square, 101, Top golf, and restaurants. Rental insurance required.