Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM

5092 N 83RD Street

5092 North 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5092 North 83rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Chateau De Vie

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Resort Style Living in this Beautiful townhouse in the heart of Scottsdale! Spacious 1700+ sf, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom floor plan. Kitchen is brand New and boasts breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, & new cabinetry with trendy hardware. Laundry room off kitchen with pantry/storage. Separate dining area, family room, sitting area, & bonus/AZ room; tons of living space and brand New Tile. Remodeled powder room with trendy finishes. Master suite is enormous with highly upgraded bathroom; walk-in shower with tile surrounds & custom glass enclosure, custom vanity/sink, designer mirror & lights. Good-size secondary bedrooms. Location, location! near Scottsdale Fashion Square, 101, Top golf, and restaurants. Rental insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5092 N 83RD Street have any available units?
5092 N 83RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5092 N 83RD Street have?
Some of 5092 N 83RD Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5092 N 83RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
5092 N 83RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5092 N 83RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 5092 N 83RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5092 N 83RD Street offer parking?
No, 5092 N 83RD Street does not offer parking.
Does 5092 N 83RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5092 N 83RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5092 N 83RD Street have a pool?
No, 5092 N 83RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 5092 N 83RD Street have accessible units?
No, 5092 N 83RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5092 N 83RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5092 N 83RD Street has units with dishwashers.
