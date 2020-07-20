All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:05 AM

5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road

5002 North Scottsdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

5002 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Amenities

dishwasher
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Fully Furnished Single Family Home Located in Prime Old Town Scottsdale/Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall Area. This Mid Century Modern Home Comfortably Sleeps 8 w 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bath, Living, Family and Dining Rooms, and Swanky Backyard w Lounges and BBQ. Located in the Prime Scottsdale Location of the Heart of Old Town Nestled in an Established Community w Distant Views of Camelback Mountain, Close Proximity to Baseball Spring Training Facilities, Golf, 5 Star Dining/Restaurants, Shopping, Museums, Desert Gardens, Nightlife and Dancing, Car Collectors Auctions, Downtown Entertainment District and Much Much More. Owner Flexible on Rental Dates....Please Inquire for Other Available Dates and Pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road have any available units?
5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road have?
Some of 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road's amenities include dishwasher, clubhouse, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road offer parking?
No, 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not offer parking.
Does 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road have a pool?
No, 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have a pool.
Does 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road have accessible units?
No, 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road has units with dishwashers.
