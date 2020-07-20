5002 N SCOTTSDALE Road

Amenities

Fully Furnished Single Family Home Located in Prime Old Town Scottsdale/Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall Area. This Mid Century Modern Home Comfortably Sleeps 8 w 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bath, Living, Family and Dining Rooms, and Swanky Backyard w Lounges and BBQ. Located in the Prime Scottsdale Location of the Heart of Old Town Nestled in an Established Community w Distant Views of Camelback Mountain, Close Proximity to Baseball Spring Training Facilities, Golf, 5 Star Dining/Restaurants, Shopping, Museums, Desert Gardens, Nightlife and Dancing, Car Collectors Auctions, Downtown Entertainment District and Much Much More. Owner Flexible on Rental Dates....Please Inquire for Other Available Dates and Pricing.