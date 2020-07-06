5 INNER Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Location, Location. Located directly across from Salt River Fields, Great Wolf Lodge, and The Pavilions at Talking Stick Shopping Center with easy access to the 101 Fwy, Talking Stick Casino & Top Golf. This fantastic home boasts a spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the desirable Inner Circle Patio home Subdivision in Scottsdale. This home features plush new carpet in all the right places, tile in kitchen, dining, and bathrooms, a fireplace in the family room, a massive 3rd bedroom, spacious dining area, large kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Features two master bedrooms each with private bath and updated tile surrounds. Upstairs master bath features double sinks with large walk-in closet. Large enclosed patio with a spacious backyard, grass in front and back, and 2 space carport.