4971 N GRANITE REEF Road

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY! Newly Remodeled! High end finishes including granite countertops, tile floors. Living spaces fully furnished with upscale furniture and a fully stocked kitchen. Full size laundry. The best kept and updated Hallcraft Community, close to chaparral dog park & lakes, recreation, shopping, old town, SCC, ASU, restaurants, entertainment and the 101 freeway yet quiet and private. Complete clubhouse & heated large pool and manicured grounds. Great floor plan, fresh interior paint. Covered patio. 2 car carport.Look no further this will go fast!