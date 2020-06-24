All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4971 N GRANITE REEF Road
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

4971 N GRANITE REEF Road

4971 North Granite Reef Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4971 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY! Newly Remodeled! High end finishes including granite countertops, tile floors. Living spaces fully furnished with upscale furniture and a fully stocked kitchen. Full size laundry. The best kept and updated Hallcraft Community, close to chaparral dog park & lakes, recreation, shopping, old town, SCC, ASU, restaurants, entertainment and the 101 freeway yet quiet and private. Complete clubhouse & heated large pool and manicured grounds. Great floor plan, fresh interior paint. Covered patio. 2 car carport.Look no further this will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road have any available units?
4971 N GRANITE REEF Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road have?
Some of 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road currently offering any rent specials?
4971 N GRANITE REEF Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road is pet friendly.
Does 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road offer parking?
Yes, 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road offers parking.
Does 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road have a pool?
Yes, 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road has a pool.
Does 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road have accessible units?
No, 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College