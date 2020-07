Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated townhouse with two master en suites situated close to all the best parts of Old Town Scottsdale. Walking distance to the canal, as well as The Scott Resort, and all the entertainment and shopping that Fashion Square has to offer. With plenty of natural light, a large storage unit, and the privacy of the end unit, get ready to call this little Old Town Gem home.