4930 North 74th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 TOWNHOUSE is UNFURNISHED - Pictures show furniture for staging purposes.



Make yourself at home in this beautiful 2bd/2.5 bath Old Town Scottsdale townhouse. No neighbors above you!



Views of Camelback Mountain throughout the home! This updated open floor plan gives a spacious flow and is great for entertaining. Home has 2 recently remodeled master suites upstairs and a half bath downstairs. You'll love how the back patio opens up to the community pool with stunning views.



Great amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, new washer/dryer, freshly painted with two huge master bedrooms, each with their own walk-in closet. Private pool with heated jacuzzi and large private patio, big enough to host your own BBQ's.



Walk to Postino's, Scottsdale Fashion Square or Old Town.



Tenant responsible for Electric (SRP), cable and internet. Owner pays HOA fees.



Non Refundable Pet Deposit: $250

Non-Refundable Application fee: $39



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/scottsdale-az?lid=12405273



(RLNE5027306)