Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

4930 North 74th Street

4930 North 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4930 North 74th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 TOWNHOUSE is UNFURNISHED - Pictures show furniture for staging purposes.

Make yourself at home in this beautiful 2bd/2.5 bath Old Town Scottsdale townhouse. No neighbors above you!

Views of Camelback Mountain throughout the home! This updated open floor plan gives a spacious flow and is great for entertaining. Home has 2 recently remodeled master suites upstairs and a half bath downstairs. You'll love how the back patio opens up to the community pool with stunning views.

Great amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, new washer/dryer, freshly painted with two huge master bedrooms, each with their own walk-in closet. Private pool with heated jacuzzi and large private patio, big enough to host your own BBQ's.

Walk to Postino's, Scottsdale Fashion Square or Old Town.

Tenant responsible for Electric (SRP), cable and internet. Owner pays HOA fees.

Non Refundable Pet Deposit: $250
Non-Refundable Application fee: $39

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/scottsdale-az?lid=12405273

(RLNE5027306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4930 North 74th Street have any available units?
4930 North 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4930 North 74th Street have?
Some of 4930 North 74th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4930 North 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4930 North 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4930 North 74th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4930 North 74th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4930 North 74th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4930 North 74th Street offers parking.
Does 4930 North 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4930 North 74th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4930 North 74th Street have a pool?
Yes, 4930 North 74th Street has a pool.
Does 4930 North 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 4930 North 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4930 North 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4930 North 74th Street has units with dishwashers.
