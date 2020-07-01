4825 N 72ND Way

Amenities

Rare opportunity to own or rent this exclusively designed townhouse in the heart of Scottsdale. Unique, hidden community with character and beauty. Custom-renovated from the foundation up with a sleek contemporary design and a minimalist attitude ready to take on your personal flare. Stunning from the finest materials used, European inspired ... floating Corian staircase, glass enclosed showers and tub, designer LED lighting with Lutron light switches, marble bathrooms, sub-zero integrated refrigerator and black matte kitchen cabinets. 3 bedrooms with full bathrooms!! Modern powder room downstairs. Resort inspired outdoor living. HOA is on schedule for upgrading amenities. Don't forget walking distance to favorite restaurants and Fashion Square yet tucked back in private setting.