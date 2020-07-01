All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

4825 N 72ND Way

4825 North 72nd Way · No Longer Available
Location

4825 North 72nd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rare opportunity to own or rent this exclusively designed townhouse in the heart of Scottsdale. Unique, hidden community with character and beauty. Custom-renovated from the foundation up with a sleek contemporary design and a minimalist attitude ready to take on your personal flare. Stunning from the finest materials used, European inspired ... floating Corian staircase, glass enclosed showers and tub, designer LED lighting with Lutron light switches, marble bathrooms, sub-zero integrated refrigerator and black matte kitchen cabinets. 3 bedrooms with full bathrooms!! Modern powder room downstairs. Resort inspired outdoor living. HOA is on schedule for upgrading amenities. Don't forget walking distance to favorite restaurants and Fashion Square yet tucked back in private setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 N 72ND Way have any available units?
4825 N 72ND Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4825 N 72ND Way have?
Some of 4825 N 72ND Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 N 72ND Way currently offering any rent specials?
4825 N 72ND Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 N 72ND Way pet-friendly?
No, 4825 N 72ND Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4825 N 72ND Way offer parking?
No, 4825 N 72ND Way does not offer parking.
Does 4825 N 72ND Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4825 N 72ND Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 N 72ND Way have a pool?
No, 4825 N 72ND Way does not have a pool.
Does 4825 N 72ND Way have accessible units?
No, 4825 N 72ND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 N 72ND Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4825 N 72ND Way has units with dishwashers.

