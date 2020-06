Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Urban Living at its Finest. Unique, Modern Residence ideally located just across from Scottsdale Fashion Square, located in the most prime location in old town along the canal, you can walk to dinner, shopping, and night life! This unit features 2 full bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Camelback Mountain Views & sun/privacy shades, . One garage space, but a second can be leased out if needed.