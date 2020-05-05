All apartments in Scottsdale
4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:35 AM

4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road

4745 North Scottsdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

4745 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Two-Story Penthouse in Safari Drive! This End-Unit and North/South 2 bedroom & 2.5 bath townhouse with high ceilings and polished concrete floors sports striking interiors and high-end appliances including subzero and bosch with scaviolinni cabinetry from Italy, sliding barn doors, waterworks plumbing fixtures with walnut floating vanities, Nest system and more. Part of the living room's decor and layout includes a steel railing and a floating wood staircase. The airy decor is maintained on the second floor by the extensive use of floor to ceiling glass in the backdrop maximizing the mountain, city and pool views. Safari Drive consists of 89 units in 7 bldgs on about 3 acres located on the AZ canal with biking/walking paths to historic Old Town, galleries, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road have any available units?
4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road have?
Some of 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road offer parking?
No, 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not offer parking.
Does 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road have a pool?
Yes, 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road has a pool.
Does 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road have accessible units?
No, 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road has units with dishwashers.
