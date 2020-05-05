4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

Two-Story Penthouse in Safari Drive! This End-Unit and North/South 2 bedroom & 2.5 bath townhouse with high ceilings and polished concrete floors sports striking interiors and high-end appliances including subzero and bosch with scaviolinni cabinetry from Italy, sliding barn doors, waterworks plumbing fixtures with walnut floating vanities, Nest system and more. Part of the living room's decor and layout includes a steel railing and a floating wood staircase. The airy decor is maintained on the second floor by the extensive use of floor to ceiling glass in the backdrop maximizing the mountain, city and pool views. Safari Drive consists of 89 units in 7 bldgs on about 3 acres located on the AZ canal with biking/walking paths to historic Old Town, galleries, restaurants.