All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4631 North 74th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4631 North 74th Place
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4631 North 74th Place

4631 North 74th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4631 North 74th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully Furnished 2 Bed + 2 Bath + Sparkling Pool and Spa in Old Town! - Welcome Home! Furnished and remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Home has been beautifully redone with new paint, flooring, cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and much more.Large great room is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has been modernized with a beautiful master bath and huge walk-in closet with built ins. Jump in your sparkling pool on those hot summer days or relax in your hot tub on those chilly nights. Landscaping and pool service included. Prime location - close to Fashion Square, Civic Center, Chaparral Park, Old Town and more! This home is a must see.

Available for a 03.25.2020 move in! Short or Long Term Rental is OK! Rates are as follows:

January - March at a monthly rate of $5,000 or Nightly Rate of $500
April at a monthly rate of $4,000
May - September at a monthly rate of $1,950
October - December at a monthly rate of $3,500

Available for a 12+ month lease at a monthly rate of $3,000.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE3775748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 North 74th Place have any available units?
4631 North 74th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4631 North 74th Place have?
Some of 4631 North 74th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4631 North 74th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4631 North 74th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 North 74th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4631 North 74th Place is pet friendly.
Does 4631 North 74th Place offer parking?
Yes, 4631 North 74th Place offers parking.
Does 4631 North 74th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4631 North 74th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 North 74th Place have a pool?
Yes, 4631 North 74th Place has a pool.
Does 4631 North 74th Place have accessible units?
No, 4631 North 74th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 North 74th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4631 North 74th Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College