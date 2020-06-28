4631 North 74th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Fully Furnished 2 Bed + 2 Bath + Sparkling Pool and Spa in Old Town! - Welcome Home! Furnished and remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Home has been beautifully redone with new paint, flooring, cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and much more.Large great room is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has been modernized with a beautiful master bath and huge walk-in closet with built ins. Jump in your sparkling pool on those hot summer days or relax in your hot tub on those chilly nights. Landscaping and pool service included. Prime location - close to Fashion Square, Civic Center, Chaparral Park, Old Town and more! This home is a must see.



Available for a 03.25.2020 move in! Short or Long Term Rental is OK! Rates are as follows:



January - March at a monthly rate of $5,000 or Nightly Rate of $500

April at a monthly rate of $4,000

May - September at a monthly rate of $1,950

October - December at a monthly rate of $3,500



Available for a 12+ month lease at a monthly rate of $3,000.



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



