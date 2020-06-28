4631 North 74th Place

Amenities
Fully Furnished 2 Bed + 2 Bath + Sparkling Pool and Spa in Old Town! - Welcome Home! Furnished and remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Home has been beautifully redone with new paint, flooring, cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and much more.Large great room is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has been modernized with a beautiful master bath and huge walk-in closet with built ins. Jump in your sparkling pool on those hot summer days or relax in your hot tub on those chilly nights. Landscaping and pool service included. Prime location - close to Fashion Square, Civic Center, Chaparral Park, Old Town and more! This home is a must see.
Available for a 03.25.2020 move in! Short or Long Term Rental is OK! Rates are as follows:
January - March at a monthly rate of $5,000 or Nightly Rate of $500
April at a monthly rate of $4,000
May - September at a monthly rate of $1,950
October - December at a monthly rate of $3,500
Available for a 12+ month lease at a monthly rate of $3,000.
Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/
$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.
(RLNE3775748)