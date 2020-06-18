4535 N 75th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

MODERN ESCAPE - BEST OLD TOWN LOCATION! - Property Id: 259978



Fully furnished home in Old Town Scottsdale with private pool! Prefect residential neighborhood located only minutes from the best local attractions in Scottsdale, Old Town, Arcadia, Phoenix, downtown Tempe and ASU! Walk to parks, shops, grocery stores and more. Home features, private pool, full kitchen with s/s appliances, dish washer, cooking items, glassware, washer/dryer, large outdoor entertainment space, onsite parking and smart flat screen TVs throughout! Dogs ok with deposit. Apply today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259978

Property Id 259978



(RLNE5807299)