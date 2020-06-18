All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4535 N 75th Pl

4535 North 75th Place · (480) 495-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4535 North 75th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $4000 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
MODERN ESCAPE - BEST OLD TOWN LOCATION! - Property Id: 259978

Fully furnished home in Old Town Scottsdale with private pool! Prefect residential neighborhood located only minutes from the best local attractions in Scottsdale, Old Town, Arcadia, Phoenix, downtown Tempe and ASU! Walk to parks, shops, grocery stores and more. Home features, private pool, full kitchen with s/s appliances, dish washer, cooking items, glassware, washer/dryer, large outdoor entertainment space, onsite parking and smart flat screen TVs throughout! Dogs ok with deposit. Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259978
Property Id 259978

(RLNE5807299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 N 75th Pl have any available units?
4535 N 75th Pl has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4535 N 75th Pl have?
Some of 4535 N 75th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 N 75th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4535 N 75th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 N 75th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4535 N 75th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4535 N 75th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4535 N 75th Pl does offer parking.
Does 4535 N 75th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4535 N 75th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 N 75th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 4535 N 75th Pl has a pool.
Does 4535 N 75th Pl have accessible units?
No, 4535 N 75th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 N 75th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4535 N 75th Pl has units with dishwashers.
