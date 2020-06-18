4535 N 75th Pl

Amenities
MODERN ESCAPE - BEST OLD TOWN LOCATION! - Property Id: 259978
Fully furnished home in Old Town Scottsdale with private pool! Prefect residential neighborhood located only minutes from the best local attractions in Scottsdale, Old Town, Arcadia, Phoenix, downtown Tempe and ASU! Walk to parks, shops, grocery stores and more. Home features, private pool, full kitchen with s/s appliances, dish washer, cooking items, glassware, washer/dryer, large outdoor entertainment space, onsite parking and smart flat screen TVs throughout! Dogs ok with deposit. Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259978
Property Id 259978
(RLNE5807299)