All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4212 N. 78th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4212 N. 78th Way
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

4212 N. 78th Way

4212 North 78th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4212 North 78th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
4212 N. 78th Way Available 04/15/19 Terrific long term furnished rental near Old Town Scottsdale. Split floor plan-great location! - This spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, single level townhome is just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale. Home has a split floorplan with a large, open great room. The kitchen opens onto the living room and dining area. The second bedroom is over sized with it's own sitting area. Small private patio is a great outdoor space. Comfortably furnished so you can move in right away. Community has a heated pool and spa and clubhouse. Not a vacation rental-looking for long term.
-Furnished long term rental
-1,622 square feet
-2 bedroom/2 bath
-Split floorplan
-Huge great room
-Community features pool, spa and clubhouse
-Terrific location-just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale and a short drive to Salt River Fields, Talking Stick Resort, Odysea,
Sky Harbor and much more!
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelly Snyder 480-442-5849.
To view additional properties, visit our website at www.ksrealtyaz.com
KS Sales & Property Management
An Equal Housing Provider

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4687726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 N. 78th Way have any available units?
4212 N. 78th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 N. 78th Way have?
Some of 4212 N. 78th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 N. 78th Way currently offering any rent specials?
4212 N. 78th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 N. 78th Way pet-friendly?
No, 4212 N. 78th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4212 N. 78th Way offer parking?
No, 4212 N. 78th Way does not offer parking.
Does 4212 N. 78th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 N. 78th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 N. 78th Way have a pool?
Yes, 4212 N. 78th Way has a pool.
Does 4212 N. 78th Way have accessible units?
No, 4212 N. 78th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 N. 78th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 N. 78th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College