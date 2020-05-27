Amenities

4212 N. 78th Way Available 04/15/19 Terrific long term furnished rental near Old Town Scottsdale. Split floor plan-great location! - This spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, single level townhome is just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale. Home has a split floorplan with a large, open great room. The kitchen opens onto the living room and dining area. The second bedroom is over sized with it's own sitting area. Small private patio is a great outdoor space. Comfortably furnished so you can move in right away. Community has a heated pool and spa and clubhouse. Not a vacation rental-looking for long term.

-Furnished long term rental

-1,622 square feet

-2 bedroom/2 bath

-Split floorplan

-Huge great room

-Community features pool, spa and clubhouse

-Terrific location-just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale and a short drive to Salt River Fields, Talking Stick Resort, Odysea,

Sky Harbor and much more!

No Pets Allowed



