4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking playground pool yoga

Available 4/1/2020. Brand new remodeled in 2020, this 4-bedroom 2.5-bathroom condo is located in the heart of Old town Scottsdale on a quiet residential street. Open living/kitchen/dinning layout with laundry room and powder room downstairs. Four large bedrooms upstairs.



The condo features water-proof luxury vinyl planks flooring, LED lighting throughout, solid-wood cabinetry with modern hardware, stainless steel appliances, waterfall island and full coverage backsplash with quartz countertop, spacious master walk-in shower with glass door enclosure.



Covered back patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. Two assigned parking spots right outside the patio. The complex features a large swimming pool, playground with swings and slide. Walking distance to Fry's Marketplace, The Foundry Yoga Studio and many other businesses and restaurants practically in the backyard. Minutes away from Fashion Square, all the clubs and restaurants in Old town Scottsdale.



The list goes on and on. Come see this gem for yourself!



The unit is available furnished or unfurnished. Listing price is for unfurnished. Add $300/month to rental price for furnished.