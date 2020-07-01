All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:43 AM

4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1

4206 North Parkway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4206 North Parkway Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
yoga
Available 4/1/2020. Brand new remodeled in 2020, this 4-bedroom 2.5-bathroom condo is located in the heart of Old town Scottsdale on a quiet residential street. Open living/kitchen/dinning layout with laundry room and powder room downstairs. Four large bedrooms upstairs.

The condo features water-proof luxury vinyl planks flooring, LED lighting throughout, solid-wood cabinetry with modern hardware, stainless steel appliances, waterfall island and full coverage backsplash with quartz countertop, spacious master walk-in shower with glass door enclosure.

Covered back patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. Two assigned parking spots right outside the patio. The complex features a large swimming pool, playground with swings and slide. Walking distance to Fry's Marketplace, The Foundry Yoga Studio and many other businesses and restaurants practically in the backyard. Minutes away from Fashion Square, all the clubs and restaurants in Old town Scottsdale.

The list goes on and on. Come see this gem for yourself!

The unit is available furnished or unfurnished. Listing price is for unfurnished. Add $300/month to rental price for furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4206 North Parkway Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.

