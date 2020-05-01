All apartments in Scottsdale
4201 N MARSHALL Way
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4201 N MARSHALL Way

4201 North Marshall Way · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4201 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! (January - April $12,995 a month) (May, Oct, Nov & December $8,995 a month) (June - September $4,995 a month) Gorgeous remodeled unit with luxury furnishings right down to the linens. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious 1 bedroom, with 2 full baths, and a gorgeous balcony overlooking Old Town Scottsdale. Fully furnished and ready for move-in. Conveniently located in heart of the Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square Mall, Shopping, Restaurants. Mountain Views & City lights from your living room and private jacuzzi. The Penthouse Pavarotti, ''Where space and beauty reside'' Designer has been hired and we are currently putting the finishing touches on this truly one of a kind property. Luxury at its finest!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 N MARSHALL Way have any available units?
4201 N MARSHALL Way has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 N MARSHALL Way have?
Some of 4201 N MARSHALL Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 N MARSHALL Way currently offering any rent specials?
4201 N MARSHALL Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 N MARSHALL Way pet-friendly?
No, 4201 N MARSHALL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4201 N MARSHALL Way offer parking?
No, 4201 N MARSHALL Way does not offer parking.
Does 4201 N MARSHALL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 N MARSHALL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 N MARSHALL Way have a pool?
No, 4201 N MARSHALL Way does not have a pool.
Does 4201 N MARSHALL Way have accessible units?
No, 4201 N MARSHALL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 N MARSHALL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 N MARSHALL Way has units with dishwashers.
