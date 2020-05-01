4201 N MARSHALL Way

Amenities

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! (January - April $12,995 a month) (May, Oct, Nov & December $8,995 a month) (June - September $4,995 a month) Gorgeous remodeled unit with luxury furnishings right down to the linens. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious 1 bedroom, with 2 full baths, and a gorgeous balcony overlooking Old Town Scottsdale. Fully furnished and ready for move-in. Conveniently located in heart of the Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square Mall, Shopping, Restaurants. Mountain Views & City lights from your living room and private jacuzzi. The Penthouse Pavarotti, ''Where space and beauty reside'' Designer has been hired and we are currently putting the finishing touches on this truly one of a kind property. Luxury at its finest!!