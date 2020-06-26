All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 41282 N 111TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
41282 N 111TH Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

41282 N 111TH Street

41282 North 111th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

41282 North 111th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Contemporary family home on private cul-de-sac with open floor plan sporting 3 en suite bedrooms in their own guest wing plus a separate office/studio near luxe master suite with patio access. Extraordinary light and bright living spaces, high ceilings, wood floors with inviting covered patios. The private spa creates a romantic setting for evenings under the dark starry nights. Plenty of room for a pool on the multiple grand patios. With the 17th tee box of Apache Golf Course only steps away the views and setting make it perfect for the golf lover.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41282 N 111TH Street have any available units?
41282 N 111TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 41282 N 111TH Street have?
Some of 41282 N 111TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41282 N 111TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
41282 N 111TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41282 N 111TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 41282 N 111TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 41282 N 111TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 41282 N 111TH Street offers parking.
Does 41282 N 111TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41282 N 111TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41282 N 111TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 41282 N 111TH Street has a pool.
Does 41282 N 111TH Street have accessible units?
No, 41282 N 111TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41282 N 111TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41282 N 111TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College