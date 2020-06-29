4112 N 81ST Street

Amenities

Nice corner 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom 2-level condo home in the heart of Scottsdale. Home features upgraded kitchen with large pantry room, remodeled bathroom, new carpeting, and tile in all of the right places. Nice sized private courtyard area, with laundry room off of it which includes washer and dryer. Convenient community pool. This wonderful townhome is within walking distance to grocery shopping, eating establishments and the outstanding recreational activities of the Indian Bend Park and trail system. Units in this community go fast! Available Now!!!