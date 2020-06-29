All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4112 N 81ST Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4112 N 81ST Street
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

4112 N 81ST Street

4112 North 81st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4112 North 81st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
Nice corner 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom 2-level condo home in the heart of Scottsdale. Home features upgraded kitchen with large pantry room, remodeled bathroom, new carpeting, and tile in all of the right places. Nice sized private courtyard area, with laundry room off of it which includes washer and dryer. Convenient community pool. This wonderful townhome is within walking distance to grocery shopping, eating establishments and the outstanding recreational activities of the Indian Bend Park and trail system. Units in this community go fast! Available Now!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 N 81ST Street have any available units?
4112 N 81ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 N 81ST Street have?
Some of 4112 N 81ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 N 81ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
4112 N 81ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 N 81ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 4112 N 81ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4112 N 81ST Street offer parking?
No, 4112 N 81ST Street does not offer parking.
Does 4112 N 81ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4112 N 81ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 N 81ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 4112 N 81ST Street has a pool.
Does 4112 N 81ST Street have accessible units?
No, 4112 N 81ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 N 81ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 N 81ST Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College