All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4031 North 82nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4031 North 82nd Street
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:17 PM

4031 North 82nd Street

4031 North 82nd Street · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4031 North 82nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. Newly Remodeled Scottsdale Home w/ HOT TUB!!

A perfectly delightful retreat for your next Sunny Scottsdale getaway! This gorgeously decorated home offers everything you will need for your relaxing stay! With decorating touches and the finer comforts you canï¿½??t just find anywhere. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, comfortably sleeping up 17 guests, making this a great place for family and friends to get together. Large open concept with fully equipped kitchen looking over the dining room area for everyone to gather and celebrate. Spacious backyard with covered patio, perfect for a night of grilling or simply soak in the NEW therapeutic Hot Tub!

Feel at home with added features such as TVï¿½??s in every room. Reading nook in the master bedroom. Board games for family and friends of all ages to enjoy. Plenty of driveway parking to accommodate large groups! This centrally located Scottsdale home is perfect for all your vacation needs or business travels, while only minutes to fine restaurants, shopping and other great entertainment!

Need approval for dogs and events before booking and fees apply.

Please call for rates and dates available 480.351.8888 or 602.775.5014.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 North 82nd Street have any available units?
4031 North 82nd Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 North 82nd Street have?
Some of 4031 North 82nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 North 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4031 North 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 North 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4031 North 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4031 North 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4031 North 82nd Street does offer parking.
Does 4031 North 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4031 North 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 North 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 4031 North 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4031 North 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4031 North 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 North 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4031 North 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4031 North 82nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity