4031 North 82nd Street

SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. Newly Remodeled Scottsdale Home w/ HOT TUB!!



A perfectly delightful retreat for your next Sunny Scottsdale getaway! This gorgeously decorated home offers everything you will need for your relaxing stay! With decorating touches and the finer comforts you canï¿½??t just find anywhere. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, comfortably sleeping up 17 guests, making this a great place for family and friends to get together. Large open concept with fully equipped kitchen looking over the dining room area for everyone to gather and celebrate. Spacious backyard with covered patio, perfect for a night of grilling or simply soak in the NEW therapeutic Hot Tub!



Feel at home with added features such as TVï¿½??s in every room. Reading nook in the master bedroom. Board games for family and friends of all ages to enjoy. Plenty of driveway parking to accommodate large groups! This centrally located Scottsdale home is perfect for all your vacation needs or business travels, while only minutes to fine restaurants, shopping and other great entertainment!



Need approval for dogs and events before booking and fees apply.



