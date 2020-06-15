4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road

Amenities

THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! ($4,000 per month January - April) ($3,500 per month May, October - December) ($3,000 per month June - September) Live above it all! Walk from your front door to popular of restaurants, art galleries, city events and shopping. Large open lofts with the finest upgrades including stained concrete floors, gorgeous cabinets, custom light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, stone accents in bathrooms, built in closets, black out shades, and stackable washer/dryers. These units are light and bright with huge windows, exposed duct work, and high ceilings. Huge patio with roof top deck, amazing 360 views of Scottsdale and Camelback Mountain. This former model is fully furnished! One of a kind!