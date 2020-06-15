All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road

4020 North Scottsdale Road · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Downtown Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4020 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3006 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! ($4,000 per month January - April) ($3,500 per month May, October - December) ($3,000 per month June - September) Live above it all! Walk from your front door to popular of restaurants, art galleries, city events and shopping. Large open lofts with the finest upgrades including stained concrete floors, gorgeous cabinets, custom light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, stone accents in bathrooms, built in closets, black out shades, and stackable washer/dryers. These units are light and bright with huge windows, exposed duct work, and high ceilings. Huge patio with roof top deck, amazing 360 views of Scottsdale and Camelback Mountain. This former model is fully furnished! One of a kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road have any available units?
4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road have?
Some of 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road offer parking?
No, 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not offer parking.
Does 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road have a pool?
No, 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have a pool.
Does 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road have accessible units?
No, 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity