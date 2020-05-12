All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4016 N 78TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4016 N 78TH Street
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

4016 N 78TH Street

4016 North 78th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4016 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This property is located right in the heart of everything Old Town Scottsdale has to offer. Right near Giants Spring Training Facility, boutique shopping & a myriad of dining & nightlife opportunities. Plus get your bike or sneakers on as you're right off the famous Greenbelt which will get you all over Scottsdale. The townhome has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, new counters & cabinets. The flooring is all tile & wood. Property also has washer/dryer and 2 covered parking spots. Views of Camelback Mountain from your bedroom window. This is a super all around great property - it's worth your time checking it out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 N 78TH Street have any available units?
4016 N 78TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 N 78TH Street have?
Some of 4016 N 78TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 N 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4016 N 78TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 N 78TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4016 N 78TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4016 N 78TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4016 N 78TH Street offers parking.
Does 4016 N 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4016 N 78TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 N 78TH Street have a pool?
No, 4016 N 78TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4016 N 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4016 N 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 N 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 N 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College