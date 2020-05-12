4016 N 78TH Street

Amenities

This property is located right in the heart of everything Old Town Scottsdale has to offer. Right near Giants Spring Training Facility, boutique shopping & a myriad of dining & nightlife opportunities. Plus get your bike or sneakers on as you're right off the famous Greenbelt which will get you all over Scottsdale. The townhome has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, new counters & cabinets. The flooring is all tile & wood. Property also has washer/dryer and 2 covered parking spots. Views of Camelback Mountain from your bedroom window. This is a super all around great property - it's worth your time checking it out.