Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute, quite, 1bd/1bth apartment in the heart of Scottsdale. Walking distance from hundreds of bars, restaurants and shopping in Downtown Scottsdale! Perfect location for anyone wanting easy access to the 101, a well cared for property for an excellent price! Rent includes water, sewer, garbage collection and rental tax. ***Applicants must have minimum 600 credit score, $2000/monthly income, good rental history and no evictions***