39877 N 107TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

ON THE 9TH FAIRWAY OF THE APACHE COURSE, THIS GORGEOUS HOME FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD WITH PRIVATE POOL/SPA, A HUGE PATIO, VIEWS OF THE COURSE & APACHE PEAK & A BUILT-IN BBQ. SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOM WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING. IT BOASTS A WET BAR, A BREAKFAST NOOK , & A SEPARATE DINING ROOM. PERFECT FOR VACATIONING, THIS HOME WAS PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED AND ALLOWS YOU TO ENJOY ALL THE LUXURIES ARIZONA HAS TO OFFER! $7000/mo Dec-Apr. $5250/mo May,Oct,Nov. $3500/mo June-Sept. Gas and or electric caps will apply! Beds: K/Q/2T. For non DM property owners or residents, leases must be 30 days or longer.