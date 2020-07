Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Fully furnished home overlooking acres upon acres of open space with terrific mountain, sunset, and city light views. New flooring, some new appliances, freshly painted inside and out. Owner will pay taxes, HOA fees and landscaping. Offering 3 bedrooms and 3 baths with a great room floor plan. The patio offers a fire place and spa to take advantage of the cool winter nights. Long Term Lease Preferred By Owners.